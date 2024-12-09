BJP's Rahul Narwekar Elected As Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Rahul Narwekar has been elected as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker.

BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was on Monday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the 15th Maharashtra legislative assembly.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his congratulatory speech, highlighted that Mr Narwekar is the second member of the lower House to be re-elected to the post since the state's formation in 1960.

"Balasaheb Bharde was the only Speaker of the legislative assembly to be re-elected to the post twice since 1960 when Maharashtra was formed. After Bharde, Narwekar is the second member of the assembly to receive the honour," the chief minister said.

He pointed out that Kundanmal Firodia was the first Speaker of the House to be reappointed, but it was during the time of Bombay state, and Sayaji L Silam was elected as the Speaker before the formation of Maharashtra, and he was re-elected after the state came into existence.

Mr Narwekar filed his nomination papers on Sunday and was elected unopposed as the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) decided not to put up a contest.

The BJP leader, the Speaker in the 14th assembly for two and a half years, was re-elected from the Colaba assembly seat in Mumbai in the November 20 assembly elections.

During his tenure as Maharashtra assembly speaker, Mr Narwekar had ruled that the party led by Eknath Shinde was the legitimate and real Shiv Sena after a split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. He also held that the faction under Ajit Pawar was the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was founded by Sharad Pawar.

While making a cursory reference to the verdict on the disputes involving the Shiv Sena and NCP, Mr Fadnavis said, "During his first tenure as Speaker, Mr Narwekar underwent some excruciating tests of his mettle, such as the decisions related to recognising the parties in the House. It was his 'agnipariksha' (trial by fire). His legal acumen proved invaluable during several debates in the chamber." He further claimed that Narwekar also faced personal attacks but never held a grudge and maintained his composure.

Mr Fadnavis referred to Mr Narwekar, the son-in-law of former state minister and ex-chairman of the state legislative council Ramraje Nimbalkar, saying, "Alongside his parents, Mr Narwekar must have gained some legislative insights from his in-laws." The Speaker's election will be followed by a floor test to prove the new government's strength. Governor CP Radhakrishnan will then address the joint session of both Houses of the state legislature.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti coalition put up a stunning show, winning over 230 of the 288 seats, while the MVA could collectively manage only 46 seats.

The party positions in the 15th assembly are: Mahayuti - BJP 132 MLAs; Shiv Sena 57; NCP 41; Jan Surabaya Shakti Party 2; Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party 1; Rashtriya Samaj Paksh 1; Independents 2; Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi 1.

Opposition - Shiv Sena (UBT) 20 MLAs; Congress 16; NCP (SP) 10; CPM 1; PWP 1; AIMIM 1; Samajwadi Party 2.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)