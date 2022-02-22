BJP's Manipur Alliance Partner Says Will Be 'Largest Party' After Polls

Manipur will vote in two phases - on February 28 and March 5.

The National People's Party or the NPP will emerge as the single largest party in Manipur, asserted its party president Conrad Sangma. A comment which is likely to cause some concern within the BJP, its alliance partner.

"When the results come, you will see NPP will be the single largest party... Why will this happen, because the NPP is a party which has its roots in Manipur, roots in northeast; it's the only northeast party, made for northeast and so people have started to repose faith in us," said Conrad Sangma at a poll rally in Ukhrul.

The NPP is part of the National Democratic Alliance or the NDA at the Centre, also a key member of the BJP-led Northeast democratic Alliance or NEDA and the current partner in the Biren Singh-led coalition government in Manipur.

"The NPP has no government at the Centre. Why would you go to the central government through the NPP. If you install a BJP government in Manipur, then you would be able to go directly...so don't waste your time in NPP. Parties like this have no value," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In Manipur, the NPP is contesting in 38 seats. The BJP is contesting in all 60 seats. This is the first that the Congress isn't contesting on all seats in Manipur.

The Congress has formed a grand alliance, called the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance, with six political parties including the Left.

"We are not contesting all 60 seats. In five seats we are not putting up candidates so that the anti-BJP vote should not split and smaller parties like NPP, JD(U) can come with us post poll," said Kh.Devabrata, the vice president of Congress, in Manipur.

