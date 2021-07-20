BJP's Khushbu Sundar's Twitter Account Hacked: 'No Acccess Since 3 Days'

Khushbu Sundar joined the BJP last October. (File)

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's Twitter account has been hacked and she has been unable to access it for the last three days, the actor-politician said today.

She said she will meet the Tamil Nadu police chief today to give her complaint, adding that Twitter first alerted her on a possible breach of her account but that there has been no response after that.

Since July 18, the Twitter timeline of Ms Sundar, who has over 1.3 followers on the social media platform, has tweets and hashtags which appear to have been put out by the hacker. Earlier, the account display name had changed to "briann" before her name was restored.

"Since all the tweets are deleted or archived by this hacker, I hope it does not spread hate, incite violence, or personally attack someone. Also, it should not be used for any anti-national activity," Ms Sundar told news agency ANI.

Ms Sundar, 50, was the BJP candidate from the Thousand Lights assembly constituency in Chennai for the Tamil Nadu assembly election earlier this year. She lost to the DMK candidate.

Last October, she changed camp from the Congress and joined the BJP ahead of the assembly polls. In her resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, she wrote that she felt "pushed and suppressed" by people who had no connect with ground reality.

She became a prominent face of the BJP in Tamil Nadu and has spoken out on several issues raised by her party.