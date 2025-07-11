Radhika Yadav's Father 'Simmered' For 3 Days After Argument, Then Shot Her

Details given by the police on the murder of tennis player Radhika Yadav have revealed that Deepak Yadav supported his daughter, investing Rs 2 crore so she could open an academy, and was taunted by several people who called him a 'gira hua baap' (fallen father). The 49-year-old, however, was also suspicious of his wife and Radhika and was known for having a short temper.

Deepak shot 25-year-old Radhika four times from behind, in her waist and back, while she was preparing breakfast at their Gurugram home on Thursday. He was arrested and has confessed to the crime.

Officials said, on condition of anonymity, on Friday that the 49-year-old father supported Radhika throughout her career and, when it came to an abrupt halt because she suffered a shoulder injury, agreed when she told her that she wanted to start a tennis academy. Deepak also spent Rs 2 crore to help her do so.

When Radhika expressed a wish to be part of a music video, they said, Deepak not only took her to the set but also spent 11 hours with her there.

But there was another side to Deepak too. The officials said he would lose his temper over the smallest of things and was suspicious of both his wife and daughter. He had even scolded his wife once merely for speaking to his brother.

Turning Point?

Deepak had recently gone to his native village, where some villagers taunted him for supporting everything his daughter did and even called him a "gira hua baap". This angered Deepak, the officials said, and he returned home and confronted Radhika.

The father asked Radhika to shut down the academy and she refused, pointing out that doing so made no sense when he had given her Rs 2 crore to help her start it.

After this, the officials said, Deepak stewed for three days, alternating between shame and anger. They said he thought about dying by suicide and also killing Radhika.

On Thursday, he chose the second option.

When Radhika was cooking in the kitchen, Deepak walked in and fired at her five times. Four of the bullets hit her, killing her on the spot.