'Whatever Party Says': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya To Contest From Indore

After BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was fielded in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, party supporters started celebrations in Indore on Monday.

The BJP supporters celebrated outside the residence of Mr Vijayvargiya in Indore.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader said that the central leadership's decision was "surprising" and that he will do whatever they say. Mr Vijayvargiya has been fielded from Indore-1 constituency.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is the party's order. I was told that I would be assigned work that I would not say 'no' and I would have to do it. When the tickets were declared, I too was surprised. I am the party's soldier. I will do whatever they say."

"Although I had said that I do not want to contest the elections, senior leaders of the party gave me some directions the day before yesterday. I was in a conundrum and after the announcement was made, I was left surprised. I am privileged that I got the opportunity to participate in electoral politics and I will try to fulfil the party's expectations," he added.

The ruling BJP on Monday released its second list of 39 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. The new list, announced hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal, includes four party MPs and three Union Ministers.

The BJP's second list features three central ministers -- Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State (MoS) for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel, and Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste.

While Mr Tomar will contest from the Dimni seat, Mr Patel and Mr Kulaste will contest from Narsingpur and Niwas respectively.

The BJP released its first list of candidates on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the assembly polls later this year.

