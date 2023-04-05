BJP's Jibesh Kumar Thrown Out Of Bihar Assembly Amid Discussion On Ram Navami Violence

Bihar MLA and BJP leader Jibesh Kumar was escorted out of the state assembly amid a heated discussion over the violence which broke out in parts of Bihar following Ram Navami celebrations.

Visuals from outside the assembly show Mr Kumar being carried by four marshalls. He can be heard saying, "This is how they are treating Opposition leaders."

The BJP has accused the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) government of failing to check communal disturbances in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns. The government though has claimed that there was BJP-RSS involvement in the clashes and also deplored Amit Shah's remarks at a rally in Nawada district on Sunday, where he had vowed to “hang the rioters upside down” if the BJP came to power in the state. The administration has so far maintained that riots in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns have led to no casualty.