'Even Congress Is Speaking The Truth': BJP's Jibe Over Typo

The BJP on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress following an error in a tweet over the meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body.

The Congress erroneously wrote "Kayar Samiti" or "Committee of Cowards" on its official Twitter account while sharing the statement of the CWC meeting. The BJP grabbed the opportunity to take a jibe, and said: "Yes, they are cowards!".

"There are times when even the Congress party speaks the truth - indeed, they are cowards!" it tweeted with a screenshot of the Congress's error.

There are times when even the Congress party speaks the truth - कायर ही हैं ये लोग! pic.twitter.com/aGj4QU8Vsw — BJP (@BJP4India) June 23, 2020

The BJP and the Congress are currently locked in verbal exchanges over the India-China clash in Galwan Valley in which 20 Army soldiers, including a colonel, sacrificed their lives for the country.

Over the past few days Rahul Gandhi has targeted Prime Minister Narendra over comments during an all-party meeting on Friday, at which the PM said: "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor are any of our posts captured".

The Prime Minister's Office scrambled to issue a clarification later: "As regards transgression of LAC (Line of Actual Control), it was clearly stated that the violence in Galwan on 15 June arose because Chinese side was seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions".

Mr Gandhi on Tuesday continued his attack on PM Modi, claiming that China had "brazenly occupied our territory" and that the "PM has destroyed our position and betrayed our army". The remark was made at the CWC meeting.

The CWC passed a resolution saying that the PM's statement has had far reaching implications, news agency PTI reported.

"The Prime Minister cannot allow his words to be used by the Chinese as a vindication of their position, when it is clear that the brazen transgressions into our territory were committed by them and our armed forces were, and are, steadfastly defending our territorial integrity," the resolution said.

The BJP on Tuesday said the Congress is weakening the morale of the armed forces.

"It is sad that the opposition is only indulging in mud-slinging. It is very irresponsible. We were also in opposition for a very long time, but we stood by (Jawaharlal) Nehru in 1962, (Lal Bahadur) Shashtri in 1965 and Indira Gandhi in 1971," BJP President JP Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"But now you see. Kargil or Ladakh -- they are only busy in mud-slinging. The Congress is weakening the morale of the soldiers by their statements," added.