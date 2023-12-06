'Shocked': BJP's Gajendra Shekhawat Expresses Grief Over Karni Sena Chief's Death

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also expressed grief over Gogamedi's death and prayed for his departed soul.

After the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur, Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat assured the people that making the state crime-free will be one of the top priorities of the BJP government as soon as it takes oath.

"I am shocked by the news of the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, National President of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. In this regard, information has been taken from the Police Commissioner and he has asked for the arrest of the accused as soon as possible. Social people will have to maintain peace and patience. Making the state crime-free is one of our top priorities as soon as the BJP government takes oath," the Union Minister posted on X.

"May God grant peace to Gogamedi Ji's soul. May family members supporters and well-wishers get strength," he added.

Meanwhile, after Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, an unidentified assailants was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday, Jaipur Commissioner of Police, Biju George Joseph, said.

"The entire incident was captured on CCTV. We hope to identify the remaining two individuals soon and catch the person who planned this incident", the top cop said.

On Tuesday, the chief of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead. During the exchange of fire, one of the three assailants identified as Naveen Singh Shekhawat was also killed, and a security guard of Gogamedi was critically injured in the encounter. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV, police said.

Soon after the incident police personnel were deployed at the scene and forensic science laboratory teams reached the scene.

According to the Jaipur Commissioner of Police, Biju George Joseph, "Three individuals arrived from outside. They left a message that they wanted to meet. The security asked Sukhdev and the three individuals were allowed inside. The three individuals then had a conversation for about 10 minutes, during which the individuals shot Sukhdev Singh and killed him. The security personnel standing next to him was also shot and is currently in the ICU at the hospital. In this crossfire, one of the three attackers was also killed. The deceased attacker has been identified as Naveen Singh Shekhawat."

Further, the Jaipur Commissioner of Police added, "The assailants fled the scene on a snatched scooter after their getaway car driver was killed in the crossfire."

Meanwhile, members of the Rajput community protested outside a Jaipur hospital, where the mortal remains of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, have been kept.

