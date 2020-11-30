BJP's Dilip Ghosh Sends Legal Notice To TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Over 'Derogatory' Remarks

Society wants to see some courtesy from Abhishek Banerjee, Dilip Ghosh said (File)

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday sent a legal notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly using derogatory words against him at a rally and said the behaviour displayed lack of courtesy towards an opposition party leader.

Dilip Ghosh's lawyer sent a legal notice to Mr Banerjee for the words he allegedly used at a rally in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

The court will decide on the allegations by the TMC leader and the society should at the same time contemplate whether such politics should be allowed or not, he said.

Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The second in-command of the party is using such language against the state president of an opposition party. Laws are there, but at the end of the day one should have politeness towards others," he said at a press conference at the BJP state headquarters in Kolkata.

Mr Banerjee, a two-time TMC MP, had attacked the BJP top brass in his speech at a rally at Satgachia on Sunday over their use of the word "bhaipo" or "bhatija" (nephew) to refer to him and claimed that they do not have the guts to take his name but he is not afraid to do so.

"The society wants to see some courtesy from him (Abhishek Banerjee). Laws are a formality, but it is the behaviour displayed by the person which counts," Mr Ghosh said, adding, "He has called me names, I am ready to answer in an open debate."