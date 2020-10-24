Devendra Fadnavis, BJP's Bihar Poll Campaign In Charge, Has Coronavirus

Devendra Fadnavis tweeted this afternoon about testing positive for coronavirus.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is in charge of the party's Bihar state election campaign, has tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet this afternoon, the ex-Maharashtra chief minister wrote: "God wants me to stop for a while and take a break!"

He also urged all those who have recently come in contact with him to get tested for coronavirus, which has affected over 78 lakh people in India.

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors," the tweet by Mr Fadnavis read. The government announced one of the world's strictest lockdowns in March to check the spread of coronavirus.

Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done.

Take care, everyone ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 24, 2020

"Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone! (sic)" another tweet read. He is also the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Last month, Devendra Fadnavis was appointed as the BJP in charge for Bihar elections, the biggest polls to be held in the country since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi announced that he had contracted the highly infectious disease, days after he held joint campaign with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, 69, in Buxar and Bhojpur.

The three-phase elections to the 243-member state assembly will begin next week on Wednesday (October 28). The second and the third phases will be held on November 3 and 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.

Earlier this week, the BJP released its poll manifesto, promising "free coronavirus vaccination for all". The poll promise, however, drew criticism from opposition leaders across party lines.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, said the announcement was perfectly in order and a party can announce what it wants to do when it comes to power.