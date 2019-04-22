'Hyderabad A Safe Haven For Terrorists,' Says BJP's Bandaru Dattatreya

A large number of people are being recruited in Hyderabad in ISIS, Bandaru Dattatreya said.

BJP leader and Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya has alleged that Hyderabad is a safe haven for Islamic terrorist activities and that the police are not taking stern action because the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS government is aligned with Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

"Recent investigations of NIA reveal that Hyderabad is a safe haven for Islamic terrorist activities. A large number of people are being recruited in Hyderabad," said Mr Dattatreya.

"The TRS government is aligned with the AIMIM; that is why the police are sometimes unable to take stern action. I demand that the state government forms a special cell under a DG or IG rank official for the investigation of these activities," the Secunderabad MP added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently claimed that TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) may be the ''driver of the car'' but the steering is actually controlled by AIMIM.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) have worked together in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. All the 17 parliamentary seats in Telangana went to polls in a single phase on April 11.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches in three places in Hyderabad and at one location in Maharashtra's Wardha district in connection with an ISIS module case. In 2016, the NIA had filed a chargesheet in the case and had named three persons as accused.The agency arrested four accused and recovered 13 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards, one iPad, two laptops, one external hard disk, six pen drives, six SD cards, three Kenwood Walkie Talkie sets and other incriminating material from their possession.

