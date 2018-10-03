Rajasthan Election: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi To Visit Bikaner This Week

BJP's Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will visit Bikaner this month. (File Photo)

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, BJP president Amit Shah is expected to visit Bikaner on October 4 to hold meetings. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also reach the city on October 10 to address a rally.

Union minister of state for water resources Arjun Ram Meghwal said Mr Shah will address two rallies in Bikaner on Thursday. The minister also confirmed that Mr Shah will hold a meeting with the state party leadership.

The BJP chief will spend one day in Bikaner and leave on Friday morning, Mr Meghwal added. Party workers from Bikaner, Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh are expected to attend the meetings.

Leader of opposition Rameshwar Dudi said Mr Gandhi will address a Sankalp rally on October 10 in which nearly five lakh people from Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Churu and Hanumangarh are expected to participate.