Will Try To Strengthen BJP As Its Worker, Says Working President JP Nadda

In a series of tweets, JP Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance has always been inspirational for him and under the prime minister's leadership the party has got huge support from people of the country.

JP Nadda said that under the leadership of Amit Shah, BJP touched new heights which is exemplary (PTI)


New Delhi: 

BJP's newly appointed working president JP Nadda Monday said he will work to strengthen the party as its worker and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah for reposing faith in him.

In a series of tweets, Mr Nadda said PM Modi's guidance has always been inspirational for him and under the prime minister's leadership the party has got huge support from people of the country.

"I will try to strengthen the party as its worker...serving the party is like worship for me," Mr Nadda said.

Mr Nadda said that under the leadership of Mr Shah, the party touched new heights which is exemplary and in the same way he will also serve the party.

