BJP Working Committee Meet To Set Madhya Pradesh Agenda Begins In Gwalior

The working committee of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls will be held later this year, is meeting in Gwalior, a party functionary said.

Union Minister Amit Shah, one of the party's key strategists, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the crucial one-day meeting later today, a party functionary said.

The aim of the meeting is to formulate the strategy to win the Assembly polls by ensuring that the achievements of the state and Union governments are explained to the nine crore people of the state, he said.

"A political resolution is going to be put to debate in the presence of Mr Shah and Mr Chouhan. It is going to deal at length on the achievements of Shivraj Chouhan's government since 2003, and also shed light on the bad condition of the state under the Congress rule between 1993 and 2003 when Digvijaya Singh was Chief Minister," the functionary said.

He said the resolution is going to highlight the grim condition of roads, power cuts, and shortage of water which plagued the state at the time when it was called a 'BIMARU' (ailing) state, an acronym for Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh due to the shortfall in several social, health and economic parameters.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who is the BJP's Madhya Pradesh election in-charge, and his cabinet colleagues Narendra Singh Tomar and Ashwini Vaishnaw told the 1,700 participants to reach out to the public and inform them about the welfare schemes of the BJP government and their benefits, he said.

They have also been directed to tell the people about the negative politics of the Congress, the functionary said.

The BJP has been in power in the state since 2003, except for a break between December 2018 and March 2020 when the state had a Congress government under Kamal Nath.

