BJP Worker Builds Temple For Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Pune

A BJP worker in Maharashtra's Pune has constructed a temple for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complete with his bust inside, as a tribute to the prime minister who "built Ram temple at Ayodhya".

A real-estate agent by profession, 37-year-old Mayur Munde constructed the temple in Pune's Aundh area.

"After becoming prime minister, PM Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and abolishing the triple talaq successfully," said Mr Munde.

"I thought that for a person who built Ram temple in Ayodhya, there should be a shrine. So, I decided to construct this temple in my own premises," he told reporters.

The prime minister's bust as well as the red marble used in the temple were brought from Jaipur and cost around Rs 1.6 lakh, he said.

A poem dedicated to PM Modi has also been displayed next to the structure, he added.