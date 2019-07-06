BJP Worker Beaten In Bengal For Chanting Jai Shri Ram, Dies: Party

The man died at a hospital in Kolkata on Friday. (Representational)

The BJP claimed today that one of its workers was allegedly beaten to death by Trinamool Congress activists in West Bengal's Nadia district for chanting ''Jai Shri Ram''. Trinamool termed the allegation "completely baseless" and said the man was beaten up by locals for misbehaving with women.

Krishna Debnath, 26, was allegedly beaten up on Wednesday night and admitted to a local hospital. He was later shifted to a hospital in Kolkata, where he died on Friday, the BJP claimed.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh has demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's immediate resignation and said she has "completely failed to perform her duties in maintaining the law and order situation in the state". He also alleged that the Trinamool government had let loose a reign of terror in Bengal.

"With the death of Krishna Debnath, we have lost 19 of our activists since the Lok Sabha results. It is shameful that our party workers are being killed for chanting Jai Shri Ram slogan," BJP leader Mukul Roy, who met the man's family, told reporters.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Gouri Shankar Dutta denied the charge, saying it was "completely baseless and politically fabricated".

"This is a baseless allegation. The person was beaten up not for chanting Jai Shri Ram but for misbehaving with women after getting drunk. Our party workers are in no way involved with the incident," he said.

