BJP Asks Maharashtra Government To Fill Post Of Chairman Of State Women's Commission

BJP women's wing accused the Uddhav Thackeray government of doing injustice to women

The BJP women's wing on Friday accused the Uddhav Thackeray government of doing injustice to women by keeping vacant the post of chairman of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

The BJP Mahila Morcha's state general secretary Savita Kulkarni alleged that crimes against women are on a rise in Maharashtra.

The state government is busy playing revenge politics when crimes against women and minors are taking place in Mumbai, Nagpur, Palghar and Solapur, Kulkarni claimed in a release.

"The government has been in power for the last 18 months. But still it has kept the post of chairman of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women vacant," the BJP leader said, demanding that the government must expedite the appointment of other members of the commission as well.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)