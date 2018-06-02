BJP Will Win Majority Of Seats In West Bengal In 2019: Prakash Javadekar Prakash Javadekar alleged that the TMC government in the state had rigged the West Bengal rural polls.

123 Shares EMAIL PRINT Prakash Javadekar accused the state government of promoting the culture of political murders. (File) New Delhi: Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the BJP will win majority of seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections. He said the BJP had emerged as the main opposition party in the state.



"Politics in Bengal was lopsided. The Communist party ruled here for many years before Trinamool came to power. Even a few years back, BJP was the fourth or fifth largest party here. The biggest thing is we have successfully emerged as the main opposition here," Mr Javadekar said.



He said the BJP won 5,600 seats in recent local body election, which indicated that the party had emerged as the main opposition party. He said, "Even in the rural areas, where we did not have even 50 seats earlier, we have captured 5,600 seats in the last election (rural body election). In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bengal will see majority of seats going in BJP's favour".



Mr Javadekar alleged that the TMC government in the state had rigged the West Bengal rural polls and that voters will give a befitting reply to the ruling party.



Reacting to the mysterious



"Political murders are going on day in and day out in West Bengal. Nineteen workers of BJP have been killed, the latest cases being those of Dulal Das and Trilochan Mahato. They were hanged. This is inhumane. The Bengal government is not investigating the murders at all. People will definitely teach a lesson to those who indulge in political murder culture," Mr Javadekar said.



Three days after a young BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in West Bengal's Purulia district, a 30-year-old man's body was found dangling from a high tension electric tower in the district's Dabha village. The BJP has said Dulal Kumar was a party worker. His family has alleged Trinamool party workets killed Dulal Kumar. The family has also dismissed any possibility of Dulal Kumar committing suicide.



With inputs from IANS



