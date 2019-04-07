'BJP Will Lose Because Of Policies Inspired By Hatred': Mayawati

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mayawati said PM Narendra Modi's "chowkidar drama" won't save him

The Grand Alliance in Uttar Pradesh today held a joint rally in Deoband - a first in the state that sends the maximum number of lawmakers to parliament. Addressing the people in Deoband, Mayawati said the BJP will lose this election because of "policies inspired by hatred".

"No matter how much the chote, bade (small and big) chowkidars try, the BJP will not win," she said.

