BJP Will Go Out Of Power From Rajasthan, Congress Will Win: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot at 'Booth Jitao, Bhrashtachar Mitao' event in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot today said that the state would celebrate Diwali twice this year, first on November 7 and again on December 7 when the Congress will come to power.

Speaking at a 'Booth Jitao, Bhrashtachar Mitao' event in Jaipur, Mr Pilot said the BJP will be removed from the state and a new government will be formed on December 7.

He said the BJP and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were conspiring to remove tickets of 100 to 150 sitting lawmakers to win the upcoming election, whereas the Congress workers were seeking the public's blessings to do the same.

He said Congress leaders and workers were establishing contact with the people at 50,000 booths in the state today.