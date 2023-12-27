'BJP Was There From The Start And Got Victory': Minister On Ram Temple

"Ram Temple is part of India's cultural legacy," Giriraj Singh said (File)

Amid preparations for the inauguration day of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya next month, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said that the entire nation is getting ready for the consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024 of Lord Ram in Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The office bearers of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, along with religious leaders, went to invite the Prime Minister.

"Ram Temple is part of India's cultural legacy... The whole nation is getting ready for the consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024. The country will be in festive fervour," Giriraj Singh said.

"Congress toh sab din bhatka rahi thi'... But BJP was there from the start and got victory," he added.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, 2024--a week before the main ceremony. A Vedic priest from Varanasi Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands will be given food.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple between 12 noon and 12:45 pm on that day. The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple.

Following the top court verdict, the centre set up Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to take all decisions regarding the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust. The idol of Ram Lalla will be in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)