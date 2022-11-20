BJP Wants To Stop Free Power Supply In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal was campaigning in Delhi's Paharganj.

The BJP wants to stop the free supply of power in Delhi but will not succeed in doing so, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today while seeking votes for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming civic body elections in the national capital.

Mr Kejriwal, campaigning in Delhi's Paharganj, said if BJP wins the December 4 civic elections, they will stop all the developmental works in the city. The BJP is in power at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"They call it (free electricity) a freebie. They act like they are doing us a favour - as if we are beggars. Why do they keep calling it a freebie? It is because they want to stop the free supply of electricity in Delhi. But power supply will remain free until Kejriwal is alive," said the Chief Minister.

Mr Kejriwal had announced the free electricity scheme in Delhi in 2019, and his party banks on a similar assurance in the upcoming Gujarat elections.

The Chief Minister said garbage management was BJP's responsibility, and that the AAP tackle once it comes to power at the MCD.

"Give AAP one opportunity. Just like we power and water supplies free, we will tackle the garbage issue too," he said. "I've heard some landfill site is going to come up," he added, continuing his tirade against the BJP over garbage mismanagement.

The AAP must get 230 out of the 250 seats at MCD so that AAP is in power at both the state level and in civic body, said Mr Kejriwal.

"If BJP wins, all developmental works will stop. They will fight with us every day, like they are doing now. AAP should be in power at both the places, only Kejriwal will ensure that work is done," said the Chief Minister.