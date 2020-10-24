BJP Wants To Replace Constitution With Its Manifesto: Mehbooba Mufti

Ms Mufti lashed out at the BJP for allegedly desecrating the Constitution (File)

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday hit out at the BJP, saying the party has "demolished" the country's Constitution and wants to replace it with its manifesto.

In her first media interaction in over 14 months after the abrogation Article 370 provision in August last year and her subsequent detention, she said the opposition parties in the country, except a few, went silent on the issue thinking this happened in Kashmir and not with them.

"But then, the BJP demolished the same Constitution, the BJP passed the Citizenship Amendment Act and polarised the people. Then made an anti-farmer law and now, I think they will steal the rights of the downtrodden communities like Dalits," she said.

"They want to replace the country's Constitution with the BJP's manifesto, but this will not work. So many people like Pharaoh and Hitler came, but this dictatorship will not work," the former chief minister said.

Ms Mufti said the BJP does not want the people of Jammu and Kashmir and is only after its "territory".

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir are expendable for them, what they want is the territory. They had this territory rightfully till August 5, 2019, but then they broke a relation by virtue of which we had entered into an accession with them," she said.

Ms Mufti lashed out at the BJP for allegedly desecrating the Constitution and "looting" the dignity of the people by revoking its special status.

"We had acceded to a liberal, democratic, secular India. Let me tell them we are not comfortable, we are incompatible with today's India where minorities and Dalits are not safe and where they tried to disrespect us by looting our dignity. They will have to think, if not today, then tomorrow, that this country will run on India's Constitution and not on the BJP's manifesto," she said.