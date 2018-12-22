BJP Trying To Confuse, Incite People For Electoral Gains: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav said BJP's alleged divisive politics will go against the party in the 2019 election (FILE)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to confuse and incite people for narrow electoral gains.

In a statement released in Lucknow, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister accused the BJP of trying to strengthen its vote bank by creating caste unrest and inciting communal passions.

He said that people were now, however, mature and could see through the BJP's alleged conspiracies.

"Ministers take oath of office and secrecy to discharge their duties conscientiously but BJP ministers care two hoots about these things," Mr Yadav said, accusing the BJP of prioritising certain castes in the party structure.

"Farmers, youth and the minorities are suffering due to BJP's divisive tactics and policies," Mr Yadav alleged.

He added that the BJP's alleged divisive politics will go against the party in the general elections next year.