BJP To Raise Issue Of Somnath Bharti Abusing Journalist In Delhi Assembly

An FIR against Somnath Bharti was registered in Noida on a complaint lodged by the journalist.

Opposition parties today continued their attack on AAP leader Somnath Bharti for allegedly hurling abuses at a woman journalist, with the BJP saying it will raise the issue in one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly.

The Mahila Congress staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party's office at DDU Marg in the national capital.

"Bharti's behaviour with the woman anchor of a private TV news channel was utterly disgusting and revolting. He is a repeat offender," said Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmishtha Mukherjee.

Bharti had apologised to the anchor in a tweet, saying that his words were not targeted towards her.

BJP's Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said he will raise the issue in the special session called by the AAP government on Monday.

Mr Gupta also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue, alleging that he was defending Mr Bharti.

"He is defending Somnath Bharti instead of taking strict action against him for his misbehavior with the woman journalist," Gupta said.

The police pressed charges against Bharti on Wednesday of hurling abuses at the woman journalist.

