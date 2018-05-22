BJP To Hold Series Of Media Events To Mark 4th Anniversary Besides mega events in Delhi, regional press meets are also being planned in 40 cities, between May 29 and June 3, to showcase the government's achievements of the past four years.

204 Shares EMAIL PRINT Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over as prime minister on May 26, 2014. (File) New Delhi: To mark four years in office, the Narendra Modi government plans to hold a series of media events in the coming days to publicise its achievements.



At least four Union ministers are likely to hold press conferences in Delhi between May 24 and May 28 to highlight the key policy initiatives of the government, sources said today.



The ministers may also interact with Op-ed columnists separately to give its side of narrative ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, they said.



Besides mega events in Delhi, regional press meets are also being planned in 40 cities, between May 29 and June 3, to showcase the government's achievements of the past four years.



As of now, press conferences in Delhi have been planned for May 24, 25, 27 and 28, the government sources said.



Last year, too, the government had planned similar events. The ruling BJP had organised presentations by key ministers to highlight the government's achievements.



PM Modi took over as prime minister on May 26, 2014.



The theme of the celebration would largely be the pro-poor initiatives of the government, such as Ujjawala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, and the Prime Minister Awas Yojana.



Social media, including blogs, would also be used to reach out to the people to showcase the government's achievements.



For the third year anniversary, the BJP had planned 'Modifest', to celebrate the government's achievements.



The event was held across several cities.



