BJP To Hold Condolence Meet For Sushma Swaraj On August 13

Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6 following a cardiac arrest

Several diplomats and leaders across the political spectrum are expected to attend a condolence meet organised for former External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj in the national capital on Tuesday.

The meet will be organised by Bharatiya Janata Party, the party she served throughout her life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also be present at the condolence meeting which is scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 4 pm.

Ms Swaraj passed away on August 6 following a cardiac arrest. Thousands bid adieu to their beloved leader as she was cremated with full state honours.

PM Modi and other senior leaders, besides family, friends and admirers bid a tearful adieu to the 67-year-old political stalwart. Politicians and people from different walks of life paid tributes to the senior BJP leader.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.