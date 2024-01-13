12 Arrested Over Attack On Sadhus In Bengal As BJP Targets Trinamool

The police say they rushed to spot and rescued the sadhus

A group of seers being targeted by a mob in West Bengal has resulted in another showdown between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the attack on seers after the videos of the incident went viral.

Sources say the seers or sadhus, who were on their way to Gangasagar, had approached a group of women for directions. The women were startled on seeing the sadhus only covered in ash and raised an alarm following which a mob attacked the sadhus.



Police denied any communal angle in the matter so far. "We are waiting to see if there are any Muslims among those arrested," officials said.

Officials said they rushed to the spot, rescued the sadhus, and made arrangements for their onward journey to Gangasagar, a revered pilgrimage site in West Bengal.

"There is no communal angle in the incident," officials said.

The BJP has hit out at the Trinamool Congress saying the law-and-order machinery has broken down. Several BJP leaders have also taken to the social media platform X to condemn the alleged attack on Sadhus.

"Outraged by the Purulia incident! Sadhus en route to Gangasagar brutally attacked-shocking evidence of deteriorating safety under TMC. Mamata's regime shields terrorists like Shahjahan Sheikh, while sadhus face brutal lynching. A grim reality for Hindus in Bengal. Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP from Hooghly said.

Officials said that the Sadhus were asked repeatedly if they wanted to file a complaint, but they refused.

Soumen Beltharia, Trinamool Congress District President, Purulia, said the incident is being probed and the truth will be out soon. "The incident should not have happened. There was rumour spread and angry mobs targeted the sadhus. Police reached the spot and rescued the sadhus. We have also seen the video and the police will find out why the incident happened."