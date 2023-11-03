BJP Should Be 'Taught A Lesson' In Telangana: KCR To Voters

KCR asked people to assess which party has benefitted them

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the BJP should be taught a lesson in the November 30 Assembly polls, as it has not sanctioned even a single medical college or Navodaya schools to the state.

At a poll rally here, Rao, also known as KCR, hitting out at the Congress party said, its leaders including Rahul Gandhi say that if voted to power they will remove Dharani, an integrated land management portal, which may pave the way for the "middlemen regime" again.

He also said the BRS government has spent Rs 12,000 crore towards minorities welfare against the Rs 900 crore by the earlier Congress government in ten years.

"We have been asking the Centre to set up Navodaya Schools in each and every district. Not even one was sanctioned. They did not even give a single medical college to the state. There is a need to teach them a lesson otherwise, they will ride on us," he charged.

He asked the people to assess which party has benefitted them and think before they vote in the polls.

"The Congress has ruled this country for 50 years and the state too. In between there was the Telugu Desam Party for some period. The BRS has been ruling for the past 10 years. The history of development is before you. I want you to decide based on the facts," he appealed.

Noting that when the state was newly formed, it was utterly chaotic without adequate power and drinking water facilities, Rao said now Telangana is the only state in the country which provides free power for 24 hours to farmers.

Alleging that there used to be a shortage of fertilisers during the Congress regime, KCR said today they are available in abundance besides unadulterated seeds resulting in progress of the agriculture sector in the state.

Rao said there has not been curfew for even a single day during the past 10 years in Telangana due to communal harmony.

"As long as KCR is alive, Telangana will remain as a secular state," he said.

He said Dalits in this country were treated as a vote-bank by the Congress.

Keeping in view the large number of beedi workers in the region, Rao said the new members also will get pension, after BRS is elected again.

He said as Telangana is an agri-based state, the BRS Government has decided to stabilise the agriculture sector and brought Rythu Bandhu.

Alleging that the NDA government has asked the state to fix meters to agriculture pumpsets, KCR said his government has not implemented it despite the loss of Rs 5,000 crore per annum financial assistance from the centre.

Amounts under social pensions would be increased gradually, he assured.

