BJP, Sena To Meet Governor Separately: Sources Amid Power-Sharing Tussle

The BJP and Shiv Sena, locked in a tussle over power-sharing, are likely to meet the state Governor separately today, say sources. After contesting the Maharashtra polls together and winning a majority, the two allies have been fighting over the Sena's demand for a better deal.

A Shiv Sena delegation led by Diwakar Raote is expected to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari shortly, after which the BJP's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnacis will meet him.

The official word is that the delegations are meeting the Governor to exchange Diwali greetings.

Soon after the election results on Thursday, which saw the BJP winning less seats than it expected, leaving it more dependent on the Shiv Sena than it would like, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had reminded the BJP of the "50:50 formula" for power sharing the two had talked about before the national election earlier this year.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly and the Shiv Sena ended up with 56. With the BJP's tally dipping from 122 in 2014, the Sena is seen to have gained more leverage.

The Sena has sought an arrangement where a Chief Minister each from the two parties will split the five-year term and wants an assurance from the BJP leadership in writing. Many Sena MLAs want party chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray to be Chief Minister for two-and-a-half years.

The Governor, according to protocol, has to invite the single largest party to form the government unless there is an alliance that has a clear majority. The Sena-BJP pre-poll alliance won a clear majority - 144 is the half-way mark -- with the BJP as the single largest party.

Top Sena sources have ruled out staking claim to form government. The BJP is likely to stake claim after its newly-elected MLAs elects its legislature party leader. It will then have to prove its majority on the floor of the house if there is any doubt about its majority.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.