On 12/12, Gujarat Readies For Oath As BJP Set For Historic Win: 10 Points

Union minister Amit Shah has said that Bhupendra Patel will continue as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and will take oath on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi – who led more than 30 rallies in his home state in the run-up to the elections, will lead his party's celebrations at the Delhi headquarters at 6 pm.

The BJP, which zoomed past the 140-seat target set by Mr Shah in the early leads, has stayed past the 150 mark since mid-morning. A score anywhere near will ensure that it breaks the Congress's 149-seat record, with a seventh term under its belt.

Asked whether AAP's entry had set the BJP up for a bigger victory, by eating into Congress votes, the BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya rubbished the possibility. "In Gujarat, it is Modi Ji's tapasya (hard work)," he told NDTV.

The BJP is also fairly set to create another record – leading in 26 of the 27 seats in the tribal belt, which had been dominated by the Congress since the 1950s. In 2017, the BJP could only get eight of the seats, the lion's share of 15 was retained by the Congress.

The Congress, the holder of the state's 149-seat record of 1985, is heading to post its poorest results. The party is leading in around a quarter of the 77 seats it won in 2017.

Part of the reason for the Congress's lacklustre performance was the death of Ahmed Patel, its pointsperson for Gujarat. The party also lost Madhavsinh Solanki, the architect of the 1985 record with its KHAM (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi, Muslim) combination. Rahul Gandhi, the party's face, held only two rallies in the state.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which rivalled the BJP in optics during the campaign, has fallen hugely short of the 90-plus seats Arvind Kejriwal had predicted.

But AAP appears anything but disappointed – indicating that despite its high-flown claims, its secret target was geared more towards its national ambitions.

"Aam Aadmi Party is becoming a national party today with the votes of the people of Gujarat," tweeted senior leader Manish Sisodia as celebrations started in the party's Delhi headquarters.