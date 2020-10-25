BJP Says State Government Will Collapse To Stop Leaders From Leaving: Eknath Khadse

Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse joined the NCP on Friday in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

Mumbai (Maharashtra):

A day after joining the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) following his resignation from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Khadse on Saturday asserted that many people want to leave BJP and to stop them the party is saying that the Maharashtra government is going to collapse.

"Many people want to leave BJP and to stop them, the party says the government (in Maharashtra) is going to collapse, but the government is not going to fall," Mr Khadse told ANI.

Commenting upon his priorities after joining NCP, Mr Khadse said, "When we join the party, two things take place -- we will strengthen the organisation and will work with the government for development. Our major priority is that with the help of government, development takes place in our area."

Earlier this week, Mr Khadse had announced his intention to join the NCP and alleged that he had suffered a lot in the BJP.

