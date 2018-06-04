BJP President Amit Shah Meets Baba Ramdev, Seeks Support For 2019 Elections BJP president Amit Shah through the "Sampark for Samarthan" campaign has planned to meet 50 personalities who have backed the party earlier and give them a report card.

191 Shares EMAIL PRINT BJP president Amit Shah met yoga teacher Ramdev today. New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah met yoga teacher Ramdev today to seek his support for the 2019 national election, as part of a new "Sampark for Samarthan" campaign.



"I came to Baba Ramdev for his support. He patiently heard everything I had to say, I gave him literature about our work," Mr Shah told reporters.



"If we get Baba Ramdev's help, we can reach crores of his followers," he added.



The BJP chief said through the "Sampark for Samarthan" or "contact for support" campaign, he and other leaders planned to meet 50 personalities who have backed the party earlier and give them a report card.



"We are seeking blessings of those who were with us in 2014. We will meet one lakh people and reach at least one crore households," he said.



Mr Shah has also met former army chief General Dalbir Suhag, constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap and cricket legend Kapil Dev.



Ramdev, standing by the BJP president, showered praise on the four-year Narendra Modi government.







