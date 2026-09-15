'BJP Panicked, Sought Badruddin Ajmal's Help': Gaurav Gogoi On Nagaon Bypoll

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said the party is confident of winning the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, and accused the BJP of turning to the AIUDF, which has fielded its chief Badruddin Jamal, after the Congress gave the ticket to former MLA Sibamoni Bora. Gogoi described her as a strong candidate who forced the BJP to "seek help" from the AIUDF, describing them as "allies".

"Sibamoni Bora is a woman leader, a former MLA, with a long record in public life and politics," he said.

Gogoi said the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had earlier been considering another candidate whose name was being discussed publicly and who had already been campaigning in Nagaon. "And that other person was canvassing for the AIUDF," he said. Then Ajmal himself entered the fray.

"The BJP realised that Congress had put up a strong candidate and panicked. They turned to their trusted political ally, the AIUDF," Gogoi alleged, apparently referring to a possible division of votes that might help the ruling party. "Badruddin Ajmal is helping (Chief Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma," he alleged.

Despite the AIUDF entering the contest, Gogoi said the Congress sees the BJP as its main opponent in Nagaon.

The BJP has nominated former IAS officer Devasish Sharma as its candidate for the October 6 bypoll, the result of which is scheduled for October 9.

Devashish Sharma was the Nagaon district commissioner before he opted for voluntary retirement earlier in the month and joined the BJP on September 8. The seat fell vacant after Pradyut Bordoloi, who won in 2019 and 2024 as a Congress candidate, resigned ahead of the assembly elections held in April and joined the BJP. Bordoloi is now the BJP MLA from Dispur.

Gogoi also raised questions over the neutrality of the election process in Assam, particularly the role of the former district officer who, he said, had been involved in preparations for the bypoll before entering electoral politics.

"How can an officer who was involved in preparing for an election subsequently leave that position and enter electoral politics?" he asked.

Drawing a comparison with West Bengal, Gogoi said election-related officials are transferred ahead of polls. "In West Bengal, returning officers, district collectors and BDOs are transferred before elections. Why is Assam different?" he asked.

He called on the Election Commission to note the concerns and ensure the electoral process remains neutral.