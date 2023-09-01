BJP Organises Workshop To Boost Social Media Strategy Ahead Of 2024 Polls

Social media teams will be made at various levels including district, state and divisional.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a national social media workshop of seven wings to improve its social media strategy and strengthen its public outreach campaign.

Social media is playing a pivotal role in shaping narratives and influencing public opinions in the present scenario. It has emerged as a powerful trendsetter, capable of steering public opinion and framing discussions on various issues, a source told ANI.

The workshop discusses how to reach to the public through social media. Various tips to strengthen the seven morchas of BJP including Yuva Morcha, Kisan Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha, OBC Morcha and Minority Morcha through social media till the mandal level have been given in the workshop held at the BJP Headquarters.

The National Social Media Workshop of Mahila Morcha is scheduled for September 4, whereas the remaining Morcha workshops have already been held by the party.

The workshop of BJP's OBC Morcha was conducted today, for SC Morcha on August 18, Minority Morcha on August 24, Kishan Morcha on August 25, Yuva Morcha on August 26, and ST Morcha on August 27.

An important source of BJP said that work of the Narendra Modi-led government of 9 years have to reach the public, streamlining all BJP morchas through social media and conveying the message to the public through digital means. BJP is strong on social media at the national level, but now all the Morchas should participate actively. All morchas should connect with different sections of society, information has to be given about the government's plans through social media platforms.

Social media teams will be made at various levels including district, state and divisional. A team of 5-6 people will be formed at all fronts with one social media coordinator and two co-coordinators.

Keeping in mind the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram scheduled later this year, followed by general elections in 2024, the party aims to present all the works done by the government through social media and how the public was ignored before 2014.

Earlier, in the workshop of Minority Morcha, the party explained how to connect with the Muslim community, Pasmanda, what is the government doing for the Muslims, how the government thought about the sisters of the Muslim community by bringing the triple talaq law, apart from that, the schemes which are continuously providing the right to equality asked to promote Minority Morcha's work through social media.

Today BJP OBC Morcha National social media workshop was held at the BJP headquarters. It was a day-long meeting. BJP OBC Morcha chief K Laxman, IT cell head Amit Malviya, and BJP national General Secretary Vinod Tawade were present in the meeting.

