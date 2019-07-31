Prashant Kishor Can't Ensure Trinamool's 2021 Victory: Shivraj Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also hit out at Mamata Banerjee's ''Didike Bolo'' reachout programme

BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said the TMC bringing on board poll strategist Prashant Kishor to chalk out the path for victory in the 2021 Assembly elections will not bear fruit as the BJP will grab power in West Bengal.

Mr Chouhan, who was in Bengal connection with a drive to recruit party workers, he said, "Appointing Prashant Kishor as the poll advisor will not help TMC retain power as BJP workers are fighting a second struggle for independence to bring back democracy in West Bengal".

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her ''Didike Bolo'' reachout programme, Mr Chouhan said, "Mamataji can't listen to anyone. It is better if you reach out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will heed your woes."

