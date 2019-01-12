BJP National Convention Day 2 Live: PM Modi To Address Party Leaders Today

PM Modi will address BJP members at the party's national convention at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

On the second day of the BJP National Convention, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to nearly 12,000 party members at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The party's national convention, months ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, is the "biggest ever" gathering of BJP members which comes in the backdrop of the proposed grand alliance of opposition parties.

Speaking at the national convention on Friday, BJP chief Amit Shah called the 2019 elections a "battle of ideologies" and compared it to the third battle of Panipat between Marathas and the Afghan army fought in the 1761. He dismissed the opposition parties' proposed grand alliance as a farce and said that the alliance is a disparate group that has been brought together by their greed of power.

The convention also passed a resolution on development in rural areas, even as the opposition accused the government of "betraying" farmers amid protests by various farm organisations in different parts of the country.

Here are the live updates from Day 2 of the BJP National Convention: