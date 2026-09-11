BJP Names Ex-Deputy Commissioner As Nagaon Candidate, Congress Objects

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday named former Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Debashis Sarma as its candidate for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

In a statement issued by its Central Election Committee, the BJP said Sarma had been approved as its nominee for the Nagaon parliamentary constituency.

Sarma recently joined the BJP, triggering speculation that he could be fielded as the party's candidate for the by-election.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, Sarma thanked the party leadership for reposing faith in him and allowing him to contest the bypoll.

"I would like to thank all the senior leaders of the party for believing in me. When I showed interest in joining politics, Pradyut Bordoloi motivated and guided me to enter politics. I would like to express my gratitude to him. I also thank party president Dilip Saikia and the Chief Minister for allowing me to contest the by-election," Sarma said.

Sarma said he wanted to continue serving the people in politics with the same sincerity with which he had served in government.

"I performed my government duties sincerely, and now I want to enter politics and serve the people with the same sincerity. I am committed to working for the welfare of the people," he said.

He identified unemployment as one of the major issues facing the constituency and said he wanted to focus on creating opportunities for the younger generation.

"Unemployment is a burning problem, and I want to focus on this issue and try to help the younger generation overcome it. Today's youth are increasingly becoming self-reliant instead of depending solely on government jobs. They are starting businesses and pursuing their own work. They are the future of the nation, and many of them will enter politics in the future," Sarma said.

He said he planned to create a platform that would help young people pursue opportunities and contribute to society.

"I am very new to politics, so I need the support and guidance of senior party leaders," he added.

Sarma also said the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency faced several issues and that people had a number of grievances that needed to be addressed.

"There are many issues in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, and people have many complaints. I will work to resolve their problems," he said.

Expressing confidence about the BJP's prospects, Sarma said he believed his previous association with people across communities would help him in the election.

"I am very confident that I will do well in this constituency because people have loved me. There are many issues concerning the minority community in Nagaon, and I have a good relationship with them. Everybody wants change, and I am sure people will support me and bring the BJP to victory in the Nagaon by-election," he said.

Congress Objects

Sarma's candidature comes amid a political controversy over his recent transition from administration to electoral politics.

The Congress, which won the Nagaon seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) with a formal complaint against Sarma.

Dhubri Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Rakibul Hussain also approached the ECI, seeking an inquiry into complaints against Sarma in his capacity as Nagaon Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer.

In a letter to the ECI dated September 4, Hussain referred to a series of complaints submitted on August 26, August 30, September 3 and September 4, raising questions over Sarma's alleged political neutrality.

The Nagaon by-election was necessitated by the resignation of incumbent two-term Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who quit the party and joined the BJP ahead of the Assam Assembly elections held in April.