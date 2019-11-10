BJP MP Injured In Accident In Uttarakhand, Taken To AIIMS In Delhi

BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat's car collided with another vehicle this morning

BJP MP from Garhwal Tirath Singh Rawat met with an accident near Bhimgoda-Pant Deep this morning. Mr Rawat arrived at Haridwar railway station at 4 am from Nanda Devi AC special train coming from Delhi.

Around 7 am, he started his journey for Pauri accompanied by his driver and gunner.

The accident happened at Bhimgoda-Pant Deep on the Haridwar-Delhi National Highway when it collided with another car.

The collision caused Mr Rawat's to overturn.

He was admitted to hospital in Haridwar for injuries in neck and waist. Later, he was referred to AIIMS in Delhi for further treatment.

