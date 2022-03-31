BJP MP Demands Arvind Kejriwal's Apology Over 'The Kashmir Files' Remarks

"Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP have always been adopting anti-Hindu policies," said Tejasvi Surya.

Tejasvi Surya, BJP Yuva Morcha president and MP from Bengaluru, on Wednesday demanded an 'unconditional apology' from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' and Kashmiri pandits and added that their protests will continue until he issues it.

After protesting outside the house of the Delhi CM, the BJP Yuva Morcha president addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters and said, "We held the protest against the way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Vidhan Sabha made fun of the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits."

"We demand an unconditional apology from Kejriwal and until he issues it, our protests will continue," Mr Surya added.

The BJP leader further added, "Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP have always been adopting anti-India and anti-Hindu policies, mocking the Ram temple, mocking Hindu gods, raising questions about the Batla House encounter, raising questions about the surgical strike in Pakistan."

Such anti-India and anti-Hindu policies have always been a part of the strategy of the AAP. Kejriwal resorts to this petty politics and to serve his political interests, always resorts to lies, stated the BJP leader.

He further added, "Manish Sisodia is calling us 'BJP goons', but our protest was against the statement of Arvind Kejriwal. We wanted to go there, meet him and our anger represents the anger of the country. We wanted to express the anger constitutionally, in a peaceful manner."

"The police tried to stop us. Water cannons were used on the workers of BJP Yuva Morcha, yet the workers of Yuva Morcha, after crossing the barricade, wanted to go to his house and meet him in a democratic constitutional way," he added.

Reacting to AAP deputy CM Manish Sisodia's statements, Mr Surya said, "The people have sent those whom you are calling goons to Parliament. We have not gone to the assembly like you and laughed over the blood of any society, it is undemocratic. I request him to withdraw this statement."

