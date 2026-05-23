BJP MP Alleges Police Nexus Fueling Illegal Liquor Trade In Dry Gujarat

A major political controversy has erupted in Gujarat after senior Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Mansukh Vasava launched a direct attack on his own government regarding the lax enforcement of the liquor prohibition laws.

In an explosive handwritten letter addressed to Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the Bharuch MP alleged that an organised liquor and gambling network is actively operating in the Narmada district. Vasava stated that this illegal trade functions under the direct protection and collusion of local police officials, causing immense embarrassment to the ruling party.

The controversy gained momentum as Vasava detailed how large quantities of chemical-laced English liquor are being smuggled across the Maharashtra border into the Narmada district.

According to his letter, the entire operation has transformed into a highly structured underground network where consignments pass through multiple checkpoints entirely unhindered. He explicitly named specific local police personnel and station-level officers from the Narmada police department, demanding immediate and stringent disciplinary action against them. He also highlighted that the lives of youth will be destroyed because of this unchecked addiction, making an emotional plea to the state leadership to intervene by any means necessary.

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Seizing the opportunity to corner the ruling government, the opposition Congress has launched a fierce attack using the BJP insider's letter as proof of state failure.

Expressing deep concern over the alleged breakdown of the liquor ban, Congress leader Manish Doshi said, "Mansukh Bhai has effectively exposed the reality of who is selling alcohol in Gujarat."

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Doshi remarked that dry-state Gujarat has paradoxically transformed into an epicentre for liquor sales, with substance abuse casting a highly toxic shadow over the future of the local youth. The Congress leadership further accused the state government of being entirely incompetent and failing to take decisive action against the deeply entrenched bootlegging mafia.