'I Am Not In Race To Become Uttarakhand Chief Minister': BJP's Ajay Bhatt

BJP's Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar MP told ANI: "I am not in the race to become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. I will join the Legislature Party meeting whenever it is held next."

"We will abide by whatever our 'sangathan' decides. We all are workers of the BJP party. We will follow the decision of the party," he said.

Mr Bhatt added, "Trivendra ji was our Chief Minister and the next Chief Minister will also be ours. I will try to fulfill the responsibility given to me by the party. I will continue working for the party and will continue raising my voice for the welfare of the people."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya paving the way for leadership change in the state as the ruling BJP gears up for assembly elections next year.

He also said that ruling party MLAs will meet at the state BJP office on Wednesday at 10 am.

"I have submitted my resignation as CM to the Governor today. The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this state for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now. Nine days are left for the completion of four years of my government," he said.

Rawat had met Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda late on Monday.