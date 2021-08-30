Bengal Legislator Who Joined BJP Before State Polls Back To Trinamool

Bengal Minister Bratya Basu said many BJP leaders are in touch with Trinamool.

Bishnupur MLA from BJP Tanmoy Ghosh joined the Trinamool Congress today, alleging that BJP was indulging in vindictive politics.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Ghosh said, "I urge all to join the TMC for the welfare of West Bengal. There is a need to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."

BJP is doing vindictive politics and attempting to create chaos among the people of the state, Mr Ghosh said, adding that these were the reasons for him to join the TMC.

He had switched over to the BJP from Trinamool in March, days ahead of the state elections. Earlier, he was the Trinamool Youth president of Bishnupur town in Bankura district and also a councillor of the local civic body.

Welcoming Mr Ghosh to the party fold, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said BJP is trying to take post-poll revenge against the Trinamool.

"We will fight the BJP politically. It is also trying to belittle the people of West Bengal," he said.

Mr Basu said many BJP leaders are in touch with the Trinamool.

"We appeal to all to join the TMC. But, who will be taken in will be decided by the party leadership," he said.

Mr Basu said BJP MLAs of Tripura are also in touch with the Trinamool. "When Mamata Banerjee steps in Tripura, there will be a tsunami. BJP leaders of that state are pretty aware of this," he said.

"Tripura under BJP has been transformed into a valley of fear," he alleged.