BJP Misused Official Machinery For Party Programme In Kanpur: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of misusing official machinery for a party programme in Kanpur where its national president JP Nadda inaugurated a regional party office.

"BJP President JP Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a five-star hotel-like party office in Kanpur today. The entire administration was busy in making a grand programme for the ruling party," senior Congress leader and former MP PL Punia said.

Earlier in the day, BJP chief Nadda inaugurated the party's regional office in Kanpur while seven other district offices were opened virtually.

Mr Punia said the "dark exploits" of the state government cannot be hidden behind this grandeur and alleged that the district administration destroyed the families living in the slums around the new BJP office at the behest of the government.

These people had been living there for the past 10 years and are Rajasthani sculptors having children, pregnant women, senior citizens and differently-abled members in their families, the Congress leader said.

This action has exposed the "anti-poor" face of the Adityanath-led government, Mr Punia said, adding that the affected people there have been provided help by the local Congress workers.

Mr Punia also demanded proper rehabilitation and financial assistance to the displaced people besides action against those who ruined the houses of the poor.

Wondering as to how the grand four-storey BJP office was constructed in only two years time while even the foundation stone could not be laid of a 100-bed hospital that the government had announced on a place adjacent to it even four-and-a-half years after it came to power, Mr Punia said this was an example of the BJP's priorities.

