BJP Leader Visits Lalu Yadav, Says 'Nothing To Do With Politics'

Lalu Yadav has been admitted to Ranchi's RIMS Hospital. (File)

BJP MLC Tunna Pandey met RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav at Ranchi's RIMS Hospital on Saturday.

When asked about the meeting, Mr Pandey said it was purely personal and has nothing to do with politics.

"I have personal relations with Lalu Ji. He is keeping unwell, so I came to see him. It has nothing to do with politics," he said while speaking to reporters.

Another leader, RJD MLA Ramdeo Yadav also met Lalu Yadav and said that he asked him to contest assembly polls in Jharkhand with full strength under Mahagathbandhan.

"This is not good that one who fought for the poor is in jail while those who are looting people are out. The injustice being done to him is painful for Bihar," he said.

