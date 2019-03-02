BJP Leader Shatrughan Sinha Meets Lalu Yadav At Hospital In Jharkhand

Lalu Yadav was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi last year.

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday met former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, where he has been receiving treatment.

Jailed for corruption in Jharkhand, Lalu Yadav had asked to be shifted out of his ward at the prison hospital.

As per the jail manual, only three people can meet a convicted person every Saturday.

After meeting Lalu Yadav, Mr Sinha said that he had come to enquire about Lalu Yadav's medical condition and avoided questions on which party ticket he would fight the next Lok Sabha polls.

Today, Congress President Rahul Gandhi also addressed a rally in Ranchi. Although speculation was rife, the Congress president did not meet Lalu Yadav.

Lalu Yadav was convicted in three fodder scam cases in December 2017 and January 2018 and was awarded 14 years imprisonment. He has applied for bail in the Supreme Court.