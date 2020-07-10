Saamana Interviewed Sharad Pawar As No Leader Left In Shiv Sena: BJP

Narayan Rane, who started his political career with Shiv Sena, parted ways with the party in 2005. (File)

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Friday said the Shiv Sena mouthpiece "Saamana" interviewed NCP chief Sharad Pawar because there was no leader left in the Sena to be interviewed.

Mr Rane, who started his political career with the Shiv Sena, parted ways with the party in 2005.

"There is no one in the Shiv Sena to be interviewed. I hope Pawar has spoken something important in the interest of the state as he is an experienced leader," he told reporters.

"Saamana" will be running a three-part interview with the NCP president from tomorrow. After the last year's Assembly polls, the Sena joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra as it fell out with the BJP.

Without naming Uddhav Thackeray, Mr Rane said earlier those who were to be interviewed had to be tutored.

He also claimed that despite the Sena leading the ruling coalition, its workers have no value.

"The work of Shiv Sena ministers and leaders does not get done, they don't get appointment (with the chief minister)," Mr Rane alleged.

To a question about appointment of Ajoy Mehta as principal adviser to the chief minister after he retired as chief secretary, Rane said there was no need for retaining Mr Mehta, but Mr Thackeray thinks no one else can provide him information.

Asked about frequent meetings between Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, Mr Rane said it would be good if the meetings helped the state's welfare.

He also warned that if the government tried to stop people from traveling to their native places in Konkan because of coronavirus, there would be protests.

"Such a move would be wrong. We (people) will take all precautions and follow hygiene rules. There should also be no need to apply for e-passes to travel. Why should there be e- passes to visit your home," he said.