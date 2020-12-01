'Alexander, Ghazni, Mughals, British, Sonia': BJP Leader's Attack On Congress

CT Ravi grouped the Congress party with ''Ghazni'' and ''Mughals''. (FILE)

Grouping the Congress party with ''Ghazni'' and ''Mughals'', BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Tuesday called upon the people to unite to protect "our dharma" from "aggressive forces".

They succeeded not due to their strength, but because "we were not united", said the former Karnataka Minister, who is in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, Goa and poll-bound Tamil Nadu, in an attack on the Congress.

"Alexander, Ghazni, Mughals, British, Sonia Congress All of them succeeded not because of their strength, but because we were not united. It is high time we came together to protect our Dharma from aggressive forces. Remember, only we can do this for Bharata Mata," Mr Ravi tweeted.

✓ Alexander

✓ Ghazni

✓ Mughals

✓ British

✓ Sonia CONgress



All of them succeeded not because of their strength, but because WE were not UNITED.



It is high time WE came together to protect Our Dharma from aggressive forces.



Remember, only WE can do this for Bharata Mata ???? — C T Ravi ???????? ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) December 1, 2020

The Chikkamagaluru MLA, who has made provocative statements in the past, had said recently that a ban on cow slaughter and religious conversions for the sake of marriage would soon be a reality in Karnataka.

