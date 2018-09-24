BJP Leader Arrested For Asking People To Attack Cops Over Bengal Clashes

Police clash with students in Islampur, West Bengal, on Thursday.

Four days after two students were shot dead in clashes at West Bengal's Islampur, a BJP leader on Sunday compared police personnel to dogs and urged the people to take up arms against them.

"Tie police personnel to the trees and beat them. Give water to dogs but not to policemen. Take a dead dog to the hospital but not the kith and kin of policemen if they are injured in an accident," North Dinajpur party chief Shankar Chakrabarty said at a public rally.

Police arrested Mr Chakrabarty within hours of his controversial speech. "We watched a BJP leader on television instigate the public, telling them to hang policemen from trees -- murder them. You can't say anything you want in a democracy just because you have a mike in hand. He is provoking the public to start riots, and that is something we cannot tolerate," said Anuj Sharma, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim slammed the BJP after Mr Chakrabarty's speech, calling it a "barbaric party".

Although police have denied shooting the two, the residents of Islampur remain unconvinced. Several political parties have already visited Darivit High School, where the clashes occurred.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that Trinamool leaders who make disparaging remarks against the police are never arrested. The police's act of arresting Mr Chakrabarty has only added fuel to a fire that's already raging, he warned.

The Islampur administration has deployed police personnel in large numbers to ensure that no untoward incident occurs on Wednesday, when the BJP has called a 12-hour bandh to protest the deaths.

The students' agitation had erupted on September 20 over the Darivit High School authorities appointing three new teachers for some languages while allegedly ignoring those for other subjects like history, geography and math.