A BJP leader, who was a sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, was shot dead by terrorists this morning, officials said.

Sajad Ahmad was shot dead in Kulgam, about 70 km from Srinagar. He was BJP's district vice president for Kulgam.

This is the fourth such attack on a BJP leader in the recent weeks.